https://neonnettle.com/news/13020-blm-protesters-assault-black-veteran-steal-american-flag-watch

The crowd is seen assaulting the man multiple times in street

The video, in its entirety, shows the crowd converging around the black man before dragging him down the street

A Black man claiming to be a veteran was attacked by a group of Black Lives Matter protesters during a Say Their Names Graveyard Protest in Los Angeles on Saturday.

During the disturbance, the crowd is seen assaulting the man multiple times before stealing his American flag.

Kitty Shackleford tweeted with a video showing part of the attack:

“It’s going down in Los Angeles right now.”

It’s going down in Los Angeles right now. Looks like a Patriot being assaulted by a group of ideas (Antifa) for having an American flag. Supposed to be some graveyard protest. Link in tweet below for live. https://t.co/RfJqw5qv4w pic.twitter.com/x9HijGDrtE — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 25, 2020

The video, in its entirety, shows the crowd converging around the black man before dragging him down the street.

As the crowd forces him down the street, the man calls out, ‘I’m a United States citizen and a veteran’

The crowd then pushes the man up against a car as another man wearing black bloc comes up behind him and steals his U.S. flag.

The man pushes through the people surrounding him before taking back his flag.

The crowd continues their assaults, the video shows.

At one point, the victim shouts:

“This is America. I served my country. I bled for my country.”

WATCH:

Videos are kind of out of order here. This is toward the beginning of the peaceful assault on a man launched by ideas. He hung on to that flag for dear life. They also kicked out another woman from the area for who-knows-what. Los Angeles, CA pic.twitter.com/gWSKjuW1zL — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 25, 2020

Although it is unclear what started the confrontation, the crowd seem to be stopping the man from going where he wanted to go.

The disturbance is one of many attacks by BLM and Antifa against veterans this year

He then tries to escape before th crowd surrounds him and push him to control his movement.

As the crowd forces him down the street, the man calls out, “I’m a United States citizen and a veteran.”

“I don’t give a f*ck about veterans,” one man yells back at the veteran.

The veteran eventually spots a police cruiser and calls for help.

“Let him play with the cops,” one protester yells.

“Let’s go.”

Law enforcement moves the veteran to safety and eventually drive him away.

