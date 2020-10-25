https://thehill.com/homenews/522678-dem-senator-votes-against-advancing-amy-coney-barrett-confirmation-while-wearing-rbg

Sen. Debbie StabenowDeborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowHealthcare, retirement security seen as top issues for older voters, lawmakers say Dems to focus on issues, not character, at Barrett hearings Lobbying world MORE (D-Mich.) voted against advancing Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettTrump expressed doubt to donors GOP can hold Senate: report Senators battle over Supreme Court nominee in rare Saturday session Sunday shows preview: Trump, Biden gear up for final sprint to Election Day MORE‘s nomination to the Supreme Court on Sunday while wearing a face covering depicting the likeness of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgMcConnell tees up Barrett nomination, setting up rare weekend session Jaime Harrison raises million in two weeks for South Carolina Senate bid Dozens of legal experts throw weight behind Supreme Court term limit bill MORE.

“Just left the floor after voting ‘no’ on the motion to proceed to the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett as a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court,” Stabenow said in a Facebook post on her official account. “Thinking of our beloved RBG and the radical step backward that this Republican Senate is going to be taking with the vote tomorrow.”

The Senate is holding a marathon overnight session on Sunday after voting to begin winding down debate on Barrett’s nomination, which cleared the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

Democrats have warned that Barrett has not provided satisfactory answers to their questions on matters relating to health care, women’s reproductive rights and President Trump Donald John TrumpObama slams Trump in Miami: ‘Florida Man wouldn’t even do this stuff’ Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Pence’s chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19 MORE‘s executive authority.

Ginsburg said it was her dying wish that Senate Republicans not move to fill the vacancy on the court her death created until after the 2020 presidential election.

Within hours of her death, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump expressed doubt to donors GOP can hold Senate: report Senators battle over Supreme Court nominee in rare Saturday session Sunday shows preview: Trump, Biden gear up for final sprint to Election Day MORE (R-Ky.) said his caucus would move forward with nominating a new justice, appointed by Trump.

