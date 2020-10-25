https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/developing-endangered-house-democrats-distance-joe-bidens-plans-eliminate-oil-industry/

Thursday was a rough day for Democrats and their confused presidential candidate Joe Biden.

During the final debate Joe Biden claimed that he was not against fracking then later said he would end the oil industry entirely — not just fracking.

Because the world only has 10 years.

Even the far left debate was stunned with Joe Biden’s truthful comments!

It was such a big gaffe that now vulnerable House Democrats are distancing themselves from their presidential candidate.

Forbes reported:

Rep. Kendra Horn (D-Okla.), one of the most endangered House Democrats, affirmed Trump’s reaction, calling Biden’s stated position “one of the places Biden and I disagree,” and declaring: “We must stand up for our oil and gas industry.” Another vulnerable freshman Democrat, Rep. Xochitl Torres Small (D-M.N.) warned against “demonizing” the industry and stated she would “continue to stand up to my party when they’re out of touch with the reality on the ground.”

The modern day Democrat Party is too unhinged for America.

They’re even too radical for their candidates!

