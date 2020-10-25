https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/522638-did-donald-trump-deliver-to-voters-with-that-last-debate-performance

In the second and final presidential debate, Americans witnessed a much less raucous, more coherent, and more policy-oriented and traditional discussion than the first debate That said, the 90-minute exchange between President Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden will likely not fundamentally alter the presidential race, with over 48 million Americans having already voted, and so few Americans who remain undecided.

Though, in my view, President Trump’s performance was measured, on message, and controlled. Trump likely reassured any remaining undecided voters and Republican-oriented voters who may have been discouraged by Trump’s chaotic first debate that the president is still in the race.

However, with the election just over one week away, Biden is ahead of Trump by all indications, both nationally and in key swing states, and the window for Trump to shake up the race in his favor was undeniably closing, even before the final debate took place. Thus, Biden holding his ground and delivering a steady, but admittedly average, performance was all he really needed to accomplish in order to maintain his position.

However, Biden’s victory is also not a forgone conclusion. And make no mistake, it is within the realm of possibility that President Trump could stage a comeback that is reminiscent of his upset over Hillary Clinton in 2016. While Biden is clearly ahead, recent polling, not factoring in the final debate, which will likely not move the needle much, shows that the race could actually be closer than many pundits suggest.

On one hand, Biden’s national position is stronger than Clinton’s was at this stage in 2016. According to Real Clear Politics’ comparison of 2020 and 2016 national polling averages, Biden’s national lead is double what Clinton’s was 10 days before the election. Biden is about 8 points ahead of Trump, whereas Clinton was 4 points ahead. Further, Biden’s national lead over Trump throughout the campaign has been consistent and robust, whereas polls in 2016 were much more volatile.

Biden’s margins among key constituencies that Trump won in 2016 — independents, seniors, white voters, and suburban voters — are also much stronger than Clinton’s were. And with far fewer undecided voters this year, and millions of Americans having already voted, there is less of a chance of a last-minute swing to Trump among undecided voters.

In addition, Clinton’s path to the White House was always uncertain. She was unpopular, and ran on Obama’s coattails at a time when many Americans wanted change. Clinton also faced lingering criticism for her private email server and role in the Benghazi attacks, and encountered an “October surprise,” when FBI Director James Comey announced the reopening of the investigation into her email server just one week before the election.

Yet Biden does not face most of these obstacles. His personal ratings are positive and he is running as the change agent against an incumbent president who most Americans believe has failed to manage a pandemic that has upended American life. Further, the recent “October surprise” allegations surrounding Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings do not appear as though they will play a meaningful role in the race.

To the likely disappointment of the Trump campaign, Biden successfully avoided a lengthy discussion about the foreign business contacts of his son. Biden’s flat-out denial of any wrongdoing prevented Trump from compellingly linking Biden to his son’s activities in a way that could help Trump politically.

On the other hand, despite Biden’s clear advantage, trends in swing state polling also suggest that the race may actually be tighter than is apparent. According to Real Clear Politics’ comparison of 2020 and 2016 key swing state polling averages, Biden has been polling slightly behind where Clinton was at this point in 2016. Over the last week, Biden’s daily position has ranged from being neck-in-neck with Clinton’s position to polling about 1 point behind her.

In perhaps the most substantive slip-up of the former vice president’s debate night, Biden made a comment about closing down the oil industry that could dissuade undecided voters in competitive races this year, particularly in Pennsylvania, as well as Texas. Biden sought to clarify his comments later that night, when he said he would “get rid of subsidies for fossil fuels” not “get rid of fossil fuels” entirely.

It is not yet clear whether this comment is damning enough to fundamentally alter the race. Further, generally speaking, Biden is aligned with public opinion on the issue of climate change, as a Pew Research Center Survey released this month found that 68 percent of voters said climate change is an important factor in their decision on whom to vote for. Most signs point to a probable Biden victory. However, another upset win by Trump is still within the realm of possibility.

Douglas Schoen is a consultant who served as an adviser to President Bill Clinton and to the campaign of Mayor Michael Bloomberg. His latest book was “Collapse: A World in Crisis and the Urgency of American Leadership.”

