https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/dow-drop-300-points-amid-investor-concerns-about-increasing-covid-129-cases?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 424 points at the start of trading Monday, amid concerns about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and the U.S. economy needing another virus-stimulus package, which remains stuck in Congress.

The early DOW loss was roughly a 1% drop. The S&P 500 dropped 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.5%, according to CNBC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

