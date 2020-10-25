https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/early-voting-totals-surpass-2016-numbers-republicans-move-tighten-gap?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

With just over one week to go until the presidential election, more U.S. voters have cast ballots than in all early and absentee voting combined during the 2016 cycle.

Early voting locations in Florida and Texas have opened and have received millions of ballots as crowds try to avoid the congestion and traffic of voting in person on Election Day.

An estimated 58.6 million ballots have already been cast, according to the Associated Press. Democrats initially appeared to have the advantage in early voting. But as in-person locations have opened, Republicans have begun to narrow that gap.

On Sunday, 51% were from Democrats, while only 31% were from Republicans. However, that data accounts only for the party registration of the voters, not the candidate for whom the votes were cast.

GOP voters are expected to turn out in large numbers on Nov. 3, which will be necessary to close the early gap and help President Trump win reelection over Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Early balloting also shows a high number of new and previously infrequent voters casting ballots. this time

Such groups have registered with the Democrat and Republican parties in equal numbers and could result in the highest voter turnout in a U.S. presidential race since 1908, according to the Associated Press.

