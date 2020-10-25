https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/escaped-cloned-female-mutant-crayfish-take-belgian-cemetery/

(DAILY TELEGRAPH) Escaped self-cloning mutant crayfish created in experimental breeding programmes have invaded a Belgian cemetery.

Hundreds of the duplicating crustaceans, which can dig down to up to a metre and are always female, pose a deadly threat to local biodiversity after colonising a historic Antwerp graveyard.

“It’s impossible to round up all of them. It’s like trying to empty the ocean with a thimble,” said Kevin Scheers, of the Flemish Institute for Nature and Woodland Research.

