Well-known China expert Gordon Chang has concluded that China is killing Americans “deliberately” with its export of fentanyl.

Writing for the Gatestone Institute, he quotes Fox News host Tucker Carlson stating it’s a fact that “fentanyl and Covid both came from China, China’s our main rival, they’re benefiting from the deaths of many thousands of Americans.”

Chang writes that China has been pushing fentanyl into the U.S. for years, and last year fatal drug overdoses hit a record 70,980, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of that total, more than 36,000 were from synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, he said.

Vanda Felbab-Brown of the Brookings Institution has called it the “deadliest” drug epidemic in American history.

Cocaine and methamphetamine fatalities were also up, largely because they were mixed with fentanyl.

Felbab-Brown also noted that since 2013, China has been “the principal source of the fentanyl flooding the U.S. illicit drug market—or of the precursor agents from which fentanyl is produced, often in Mexico.”

That aligns with what the Drug Enforcement Administration has found, Chang noted.

“In China, gangs work on fentanyl compounds in labs to make the drug more addictive, a former American national security official told me a few years ago. Moreover, Chinese technicians constantly change formulas to avoid detection at the American border,” he wrote.

“In short, China’s regime is killing Americans with fentanyl. It is doing so deliberately. Carlson was right to suggest intentionality.”

While the Trump administration has pressured Beijing to announce a ban on exporting fentanyl-class substances without permission, analysts warn that the rules are hard to administer.

Chang noted that the Communist Party controls virtually every business in China, and even gangs are not likely to be around in the near-totalitarian state without government approval.

“And if the [Communist] Party somehow does not know of a particular gang, it is because it has decided not to,” he said.

Further, all exports are inspected before leaving China, which allows the shipment of fentanyl through its National Postal Service.

He said an estimated 13% of packages from China contain fentanyl or another contraband product, but Chinese officials believe running drugs “is a small price to pay for achieving national greatness.”

Cleo Paskal of the Washington, D.C.-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies said the Chinese are obsessed with “comprehensive national power.”

“They meticulously measure it, thoroughly study it, and constantly compare rankings of China to other countries, especially the United States,” Paskal said.

Chang said China “is, with malice, trying to reduce America’s comprehensive national power with fentanyl. There can be no other explanation for Beijing letting criminal organizations operate unimpeded.”

