https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-fbi-drops-biden-laptop-investigation

One America News Network host Jack Posobiec tweeted Sunday that a source from the Department of Justice told the network that the FBI dropped the investigation due to supposed concerns over the story from the repair shop owner. Concerns were raised over the chain of custody in the case.

The source indicated that the FBI dropped the investigation “because they did not believe the repair shop owner’s story would hold up in court, although Mac Isaac provided them with evidence,” according to Posobiec, who added that “They found zero evidence of foreign involvement.”

SCOOP: DOJ source tells @OANN that FBI dropped investigation of Hunter Biden laptop because they did not believe the repair shop owner’s story would hold up in court, although Mac Isaac provided them with evidence. They found zero evidence of foreign involvement. — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) October 25, 2020

The FBI has been in possession of the laptop at the center of the scandal, and a federal law enforcement officer revealed to Fox News that the emails in question are “authentic.”

Former Fox News correspondent and journalist Adam Housley pointed out that both the Department of Justice and the Director of National Intelligence verified the legitimacy of the laptop, adding that the Russians had nothing to do with its contents or the dissemination of its contents.

Very simple to anyone who attempts to question. DOJ & DNI both verify laptop is legitimate and Russia had zero to do with it. The FBI after seeing contents in November 2019 came back with a grand jury subpoena and took it just 2 weeks later. Nothing has been disproven. Nothing. — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) October 23, 2020

Despite the FBI’s initial decision to drop the investigation, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani claims that he “got the FBI to start investigating” the matter of the laptop eight months after they first obtained it

“I finally got the FBI to start investigating a laptop they have had for over 8 months,” tweeted Giuliani.