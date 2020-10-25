https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gottlieb-coronavirus-vaccine/2020/10/25/id/993677

Former Food and Drug Administration head Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Sunday the nation is at “a dangerous tipping point” amid a widespread surge of the coronavirus cases.

In an interview on CBS News’ “Face The Nation,” Gottlieb lamented there may not be any “forceful policy” to prevent a crisis.

“We’re in a dangerous tipping point right now,” he said. “We’re entering what’s going to be the steep slope of the epidemic curve.”

“These cases are going to continue to build,” he warned, adding he does not see “any forceful policy happening any time soon.”

“If we miss this window this is going to continue to accelerate and it’s going to be more difficult to get under control,” he cautioned.

According to Gottlieb, the virus is currently “a little bad everywhere.”

“Most states have just a lot of spread,” he explained. “That’s going to change over the next two or three weeks. Things are going to look much more difficult. So we need to take steps right now.”

He acknowledged “there is no public support for a shutdown nationally like we did in the spring.”

“So we need to reach for other measures,” he urged.

Gottlieb also said a coronavirus vaccine is “not going to affect the contours” of the next few months.

“Even if vulnerable Americans get vaccinated by the end of the year, they’re”not going to have protective immunity until 2021,” he said.

