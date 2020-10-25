https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/four-year-anniversary-hillarys-infamous-future-president-birthday-tweet?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Four years ago this Monday, Hillary Clinton posted the infamous birthday tweet to herself, which read “Happy birthday to this future president.”

Today is the birthday of the former first lady and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee. The tweet is getting a lot of attention from critics as her prediction for the last presidential election outcome was clearly incorrect.

“Happy birthday to one of the funniest tweets ever,” one Twitter user wrote.

“The anniversary of this tweet should be a National Holiday,” another commented.

Clinton was featured on a podcast released Monday in she said she “can’t entertain the idea of him [Trump] winning” this year’s election.

“It makes me literally sick to my stomach to think that we’d have four more years of this abuse and destruction of our institutions, and damaging of our norms and our values, and lessening of our leadership, and the list goes on,” Clinton told New York Times contributing opinion writer Kara Swisher on her podcast.

