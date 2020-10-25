https://thehill.com/homenews/media/522715-fox-news-president-top-anchors-advised-to-quarantine-after-coronavirus

Numerous Fox News personalities including anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, as well as network president Jay Wallace, were reportedly advised to quarantine following their exposure last week to a person who tested positive Sunday for COVID-19.

The New York Times reported that the other personalities at the network advised to quarantine included two co-hosts of “The Five,” Juan Williams and Dana Perino.

A Fox News spokesperson declined to confirm to The Hill or the Times on the details of who was exposed, citing health privacy concerns.

Two people familiar with the situation told the Times that the exposure occurred on a charter flight from Nashville to New York following the final presidential debate last week between President TrumpDonald John TrumpObama slams Trump in Miami: ‘Florida Man wouldn’t even do this stuff’ Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Pence’s chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19 MORE and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenObama slams Trump in Miami: ‘Florida Man wouldn’t even do this stuff’ Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Brad Pitt narrates Biden ad airing during World Series MORE (D).

The on-air personalities exposed are reportedly expected to continue hosting their shows from home.

Several employees of the network were tested for COVID-19 earlier this month after attending the first presidential debate, which Fox News anchor Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceChris Wallace teases Sunday interview with ‘bestie’ Ice Cube Five takeaways from the final Trump-Biden debate Chris Wallace says he was ‘jealous’ of moderator watching final debate between Trump and Biden MORE moderated, following which Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and was subsequently hospitalized at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Updated to correctly note that Fox did not host the first presidential debate, which was moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace.

