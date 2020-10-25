https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/10/25/france-recalls-ambassador-to-turkey-after-erdogan-says-macron-needs-mental-treatment-n1085581

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has declared war on radical Islam and Islamic separatism in France following the beheading of a history teacher who became a target after teaching about the Mohammed cartoons. This has angered Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose Islamist regime is at loggerheads with France and NATO over their spat with Greece over some islands.

Erdogan took Macron’s crackdown on radical Islam as an affront to Muslims and questioned Macron’s sanity for doing so.

“What is Macron’s problem with Islam? What is his problem with Muslims?” Erdogan said, speaking at his Justice and Development Party meeting in Kayseri. Erdogan added: “Macron needs some sort of mental treatment. What else is there to say about a head of state who doesn’t believe in the freedom of religion and behaves this way against the millions of people of different faiths living in his own country?”

Given that Erdogan’s own policies are an affront to freedom of religion, it’s so delicious that he’s oblivious to his own hypocrisy.

Naturally, the French government resented this insult and recalled its ambassador for “an evaluation.”

“Excess and rudeness are not a method. We demand that Erdogan change the course of his policy because it is dangerous in every way. We do not enter into unnecessary polemics and do not accept insults,” a spokesperson at the Elysée Palace, home of the French presidency, told CNN. The spokesperson added that France was recalling its ambassador to Ankara for an “evaluation of the ongoing situation,” which they described as a “rare move.” Erdogan was one of the few world leaders not to send condolences after the French teacher was beheaded. That’s because the radical Islamists in Turkey cheered the act. They represent Erdogan’s most loyal supporters and form the base of his Justice and Development Party. How far do you think Macron would get in the U.S. if he advocated policies like this? Macron said Tuesday that his government would “intensify its fight against radical Islamism.” He said that as a result of Paty’s death, dozens of measures had been taken against organizations and individuals “pushing forward a radical Islamist project, in other words, an ideology aimed at destroying the (French) Republic.” The presidency spokesperson pointed out “the absence of messages of condolence and support from the Turkish president after the assassination of Samuel Paty” and condemned Erdogan’s call to boycott French products, which the presidency deemed “very offensive.” Goodness me! We all know Islam is the “religion of peace.” They don’t want to “destroy” anything, right? I daresay Macron would find himself canceled faster than you can say “Charlie Hebdo.” Jewish Students at U of I File Complaint With Education Department Over Anti-Semitism

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

