https://www.faithwire.com/2020/10/24/gary-sinise-builds-smart-home-for-wounded-iraqi-vet-who-lost-arm-eyesight-in-ied-blast/

In a year filled with bitterness and chaos, Gary Sinise continues showing Americans how a little caring and kindness can go a long way.

EOD Tech Sergeant Matthew Slaydon had one of the most dangerous jobs during the Iraq war: searching for and disabling improvised explosive devices (IEDs) placed along roads by terrorists. On one otherwise “routine” mission in 2007, Slaydon followed his usual protocol to check for buried explosives.

What happened next would change his life forever.

Please meet US Air Force EOD Tech Sgt Matthew Slaydon and hear his story of surviving a blast in Iraq in 2007.

Matthew and his wife Annette are amazing people and it was an honor to support them through Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program. https://t.co/IOqiBYkMzT — Gary Sinise (@GarySinise) October 22, 2020

He was right on top of a bomb, which exploded, severing his left arm and taking his eyesight. Unconscious for nearly a month, Slaydon slowly began to wake up and realize what happened to him.

Initially depressed about losing his eyesight, Slaydon went to work rehabbing his body, mind, and soul. With the help of his wife and others, he began to make progress.

Life was still filled with challenges, however. That’s where Gary Sinise and The Gary Sinise Foundation stepped in to help. Slaydon won a grant for Sinise to build a smart home to help him live with the lasting impact of his devastating wound — what a blessing it turned out to be.

Check out the video above, and see the house and how it has impacted daily life for this American hero and his family. Gary Sinise has long been an advocate for the men and women in our armed forces, particularly those wounded in battle.

If you’d like to support the amazing work they do, you can check out their website by clicking HERE.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

