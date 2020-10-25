https://www.theblaze.com/news/glenn-beck-american-journey-experience-vault-training-center-museum

Glenn Beck unveiled the American Journey Experience, a place where you can learn the real history of the United States because you’ll be immersed in the documents, artifacts, and stories that molded this great country. The American Journey Experience will be so much more than just dates and names. It will be a place where American pioneers and their accomplishments will be brought to life and you can experience history.

The American Journey Experience features a myriad of American history antiquities, including Franklin D. Roosevelt’s wheelchair, the second electric chair ever built, the original script for Orson Welles’ “War of the Worlds,” and original letters written by George Washington.

But the American Journey Museum is not just a museum. The new climate-controlled American Journey Vault stores rare documents that chronicle this nation’s legendary past. Inside is one of the rarest books in the world, an Aitken Bible from 1782, the first and only edition of the Bible ever authorized by Congress. Only 10,000 copies were originally made, and just 30-40 copies exist today.

Having the original documents and actual artifacts allows the American Journey Experience to fight misinformation with facts from primary sources.

The new American Journey Training Center is where college students and adults will be given an education unlike any other. This history lesson is far beyond what you learned from your Western Civilization class back in high school. The training is customized for educators, academic researchers, students of all ages, families, and everyday Americans who are seeking the truth about our nation’s history.

For students, there will be two-week courses. On the first day of this groundbreaking course, you will be asked questions about hot-button topics such as the free market, socialism, abortion, and more. Then the course will provide students with a solid foundation of knowledge backed by historical evidence and not revisionist history. Real history that is backed by truth.

Not only will the instructors provide knowledge about American history and patriots, but they will more importantly equip young minds with the abilities and know-how on how they can be “truth-seekers” once they leave the classroom.

While the American Journey Experience has an incredible array of artifacts and documents, to tell the complete story of America, the museum will need more relics to teach America’s past to America’s future.

Donations will help Mercury One secure critical artifacts such as one of the best pilgrim collections, which was displayed at the Smithsonian. The pilgrim collection from as far back as the 16th century.

With your contributions, no matter how much, you will enable the team at the American Journey Experience to take centuries-old books and digitalize them, making them available online for all Americans to embrace these eminent documents.

Glenn Beck, founder of the humanitarian aid and education organization Mercury One, along with David Barton, the founder of WallBuilders, invite you to embark on an American journey. With your help, the American Journey Experience can help tell the real story of this one-of-a-kind nation and the heroes who built it.

You can make a donation to the American Journey Experience HERE.

To make a donation, you can text “mercuryone” to 56651.

