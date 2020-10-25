https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/522668-graham-says-he-doesnt-worry-about-getting-slammed-by-lou-dobbs

Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamTrump expressed doubt to donors GOP can hold Senate: report Sunday shows preview: Trump, Biden gear up for final sprint to Election Day Lou Dobbs goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘I don’t know why anyone’ would vote for him MORE (R-S.C.), who is battling for his Senate career in a toss-up re-election race, on Sunday brushed off a sharp attack from Fox Business host Lou Dobbs Louis (Lou) Carl DobbsLou Dobbs goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘I don’t know why anyone’ would vote for him Shepard Smith averages 322,000 viewers in first week on CNBC Trump argues full Supreme Court needed to settle potential election disputes MORE, telling reporters, “I don’t really worry much about Mr. Dobbs.”

Graham, when asked whether he wanted President Trump Donald John TrumpObama slams Trump in Miami: ‘Florida Man wouldn’t even do this stuff’ Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Pence’s chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19 MORE to stand up for him against attacks from the right, said Dobbs “has a right to his own opinion” but “people at home get the big picture.”

“I think people in South Carolina understand why it’s important for me to get re-elected,” Graham said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dobbs on Friday expressed incredulity over why conservatives are backing Graham’s re-election, criticizing Graham for not using his position as the chairman of the Judiciary Committee to investigate allegations made by Trump that the Obama administration improperly investigated his 2016 presidential campaign.

“I don’t know why anyone in the great state of South Carolina would ever vote for Lindsey Graham. It’s just outrageous,” Dobbs said.

Dobbs’ salvo comes at a time when Graham is trying to rev up conservative support to win a fourth Senate term.

The non-partisan Cook Political Report, a respected handicapper, moved the South Carolina Senate race into the “toss-up” category earlier this month. It was previously rated a “lean Republican” race.

Graham has been dramatically outraised by his Democratic opponent, Jaime Harrison, who reported collecting a jaw-dropping $57 million in the third fundraising quarter of 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Graham recently pleaded for more financial support during an interview with Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityBiden: Johnson should be ‘ashamed’ for suggesting family profited from their name Trafalgar chief pollster predicts Trump victory: Polls ‘predominantly missing the hidden vote’ Trump, Biden dial up efforts to boost early voter turnout in Florida MORE on Fox News.

Dobbs, however, took a swipe at Graham’s support from the right by accusing him of being an unreliable ally of the president.

“Graham has betrayed President Trump at almost every turn,” Dobbs said. “He has betrayed the American people and his oath of office. He’s done absolutely nothing to investigate Obamagate except to tell everyone, ‘Stay tuned,’ time and time again. Stay tuned. Senator Graham needs to be tuned out in South Carolina.”

Graham on Sunday quipped “I’m sad to say I missed it” and chuckled but didn’t appear too shaken by the attack.

“I think Chuck Schumer Chuck SchumerTrump expressed doubt to donors GOP can hold Senate: report Trump announces opening of relations between Sudan and Israel Five takeaways on Iran, Russia election interference MORE is of the same opinion,” he added with another chuckle, referring to Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerTrump expressed doubt to donors GOP can hold Senate: report Trump announces opening of relations between Sudan and Israel Five takeaways on Iran, Russia election interference MORE (D-N.Y.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Graham said he plans to campaign on Tuesday after the Senate votes to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettTrump expressed doubt to donors GOP can hold Senate: report Senators battle over Supreme Court nominee in rare Saturday session Sunday shows preview: Trump, Biden gear up for final sprint to Election Day MORE to the Supreme Court Monday evening.

Graham also responded to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsSenate Health Committee chair asks Cuomo, Newsom to ‘stop second guessing’ FDA on vaccine efficacy Sunday shows preview: Trump, Biden gear up for final sprint to Election Day Trump hasn’t asked Barr to open investigation into Bidens, McEnany says MORE’s statement on CNN Sunday that “we’re not going to control the pandemic.”

“We need a vaccine. We need a vaccine. Until we get a vaccine, it’s going to be just holding the line. It’s all over the world, guys. We’ve had every model from herd immunity to lock the whole world down, it’s still a problem,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

