https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f971cb05e3ca365b6503b20
Several states across Nigeria set up judicial panels to investigate alleged cases of police brutality….
President Trump and Vice President Pence are holding events in battleground states, defiant about the pandemic, a White House outbreak and a climbing national case count….
Level four measures cannot be ruled out by the Scottish government due to the ‘level of concern’ in the areas, according to a leaked letter to the council umbrella organisation Cosla….
Carys Ann Ingram, 22, failed to quarantine on arrival to the island of Jersey from Manchester. She visited a restaurant, a friend’s house, and shopping, a court heard….
Alexander Booth, 48, was sick of the frequent accidents on the busy stretch of B2149 outside his home in Bedhampton. He decided to set up a ‘prank with a serious message’….