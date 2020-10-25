https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/hillary-republicans-want-see-trump-gone-cant-say-publicly/

(THE HILL) Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that most Republicans want to see President Trump voted out of office but can’t say it publicly, Axios reported on Sunday.

Clinton told the New York Times Opinion podcast “Sway” that most Republicans “have been cowards, spineless enablers” of the president throughout his administration.

“Most Republicans are going to want to close the page,” Clinton said on an episode of the podcast set to be released Monday. “They want to see him gone as much as we do, but they can’t say it publicly.”

