There is mounting evidence of the Chinese Communist Party’s infiltration of the West, from harassing academics to stealing sensitive technology to allowing the spread of deadly fentanyl.

Most recently, Professor Anne-Marie Brady, a leading authority on Chinese communist influence, was put under investigation by her New Zealand university. The circumstances are suspicious, to say the least, and Brady has been a target of the Chinese Communist Party for years.

In this episode, we sit down with China expert Charles Burton, a senior fellow at Canada’s Macdonald-Laurier Institute, who organized a letter signed by over 250 China experts and academics, showing support for Anne-Marie Brady and her work.

This is American Thought Leaders 🇺🇸, and I’m Jan Jekielek.

