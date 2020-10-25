https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/10/25/imagine-if-ben-rhodes-decries-our-electoral-system-gets-reminded-about-the-brilliance-of-the-constitution/

Prepare not to be shocked. We have a member of the Left, former Obama administration adviser Ben Rhodes, decrying the constitutionally-ordained system by which U.S. presidents are elected.

Imagine if everyone fully understood how brilliantly the authors of the Constitution created various mechanisms to prevent the centralization of all power and influence.

Whether or not it is politically advantageous at the moment for the Left, there are good reasons why the Electoral College was created.

The U.S. wasn’t intended to be a pure democracy. It is a representational form of democratic government. And as such, the Electoral College is an appropriate system for choosing a president.

