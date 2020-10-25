https://twitchy.com/jacob-38/2020/10/25/imagine-if-ben-rhodes-decries-our-electoral-system-gets-reminded-about-the-brilliance-of-the-constitution/

Prepare not to be shocked. We have a member of the Left, former Obama administration adviser Ben Rhodes, decrying the constitutionally-ordained system by which U.S. presidents are elected.

Imagine if we had a system where the candidate who got the most votes in the election became President. — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 25, 2020

Imagine if everyone fully understood how brilliantly the authors of the Constitution created various mechanisms to prevent the centralization of all power and influence.

Man, if only the framers of the constitution had thought of that https://t.co/fkEp038vI4 — John Noonan (@noonanjo) October 25, 2020

Ben thinks he so much smarter than the founding fathers. https://t.co/EJTQg1zqiB — Dan Floyd (@westpatravel) October 25, 2020

They did. That is why we have the electoral college. https://t.co/GcJA793uW0 — Cliff Maloney (@LibertyCliff) October 25, 2020

Whether or not it is politically advantageous at the moment for the Left, there are good reasons why the Electoral College was created.

Basically: “Imagine a system where the majority could beat down the minority. Where dense population areas could force low population areas to work for them and give them their resources.” ~ Ben Rhodes https://t.co/ctj6Zwm9KS — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) October 25, 2020

You do realize we are a union of states, right? We’re not one big CA. The only way for states with smaller populations to get federal representation is with the EC. That’s the genius of the Constitution. https://t.co/cYaPSNcUpT — Dano (@flydano) October 25, 2020

Basically, this concept is unAmerican. Blind majority rule is not what America was built on. https://t.co/RpwbgfLZjG — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 25, 2020

So, LA County would be able to outvote 44 States PUT TOGETHER and that would be considered fair? If you could explain that “fairness” it would be greatly appreciated. Otherwise…. https://t.co/UhwhP4IPZx — Ray Pendergast (@RayPendergast01) October 25, 2020

…said the founders. And then they laughed and laughed https://t.co/8s18JT8oz3 — The Red-Headed Libertarian™ (@TRHLofficial) October 25, 2020

Our Founding Fathers knew that was a really bad idea so we don’t. https://t.co/Tyek9VLLh3 — Mr T 2 (@GovtsTheProblem) October 25, 2020

The founders imagined this And they imagined how many problems.itnwould cause. How it would amount to tyranny over much of the country. The founders were a lot wiser and brighter than you https://t.co/1EOAEkSD07 — Joe Norman (@normonics) October 25, 2020

Imagine if America wasn’t America and mob rule ruled. https://t.co/B6B9R93bWM — Jon Elordi (@Basqueinmyglory) October 25, 2020

The U.S. wasn’t intended to be a pure democracy. It is a representational form of democratic government. And as such, the Electoral College is an appropriate system for choosing a president.

