President Trump made a last minute stop in Maine on Sunday to speak to thousands of supporters.
The Trump campaign made the announcement on Sunday morning and by Sunday afternoon THOUSANDS of Trump supporters met President Trump in Lavant, Maine.
As reported earlier the president traveled to Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine, the Bangor Daily News reported.
EPIC!! @realDonaldTrump stops at Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine—a last minute addition to the day!!! #MAGA🇺🇸🦅#VOTE pic.twitter.com/bMY4oKdxjB
— Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) October 25, 2020
And President Trump signed pumpkins telling the crowd, “It’ll be up on eBay tonight.”
President Trump made stops in Maine and New Hampshire on Sunday.
Joe Biden called a lid.