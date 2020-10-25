https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/itll-ebay-tonight-president-trump-signs-pumpkins-supporters-farmers-market-maine/

President Trump made a last minute stop in Maine on Sunday to speak to thousands of supporters.

The Trump campaign made the announcement on Sunday morning and by Sunday afternoon THOUSANDS of Trump supporters met President Trump in Lavant, Maine.

As reported earlier the president traveled to Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine, the Bangor Daily News reported.

And President Trump signed pumpkins telling the crowd, “It’ll be up on eBay tonight.”

President Trump made stops in Maine and New Hampshire on Sunday.

Joe Bide called a lid.

