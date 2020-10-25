https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/__trashed-31/

Joe Biden will not be doing any more in person campaigning through the election, according to a member of Trump’s campaign staff.

The news comes one day after emails, pornographic and drug-filled photos and videos of his son Hunter Biden were published online.

JT Lewis of Team Trump tweeted on Sunday that “Joe Biden says he won’t do any more in person campaigning for the remaining 9 days.”

Joe Biden says he won’t do any more in person campaigning for the remaining 9 days. — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) October 25, 2020

Joe Biden just said he won’t do anymore in person campaigning for the remaining 9 days. He’s done. — Mark Lutchman 🇺🇸 (@marklutchman) October 25, 2020

BREAKING REPORT: Joe Biden ENDS IN-PERSON campaigning, 9 DAYS BEFORE the election… — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) October 25, 2020

Biden’s campaign called a lid early on Sunday, before news broke that he would not be making any more appearances at all. There are no public appearances listed on his schedule.

BREAKING: Joe Biden called a lid at 11:27am today, amid new revelations about his family’s Ukrainian energy dealings and one day after his drive-in speech in PA was filled with Trump supporters — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 25, 2020

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s campaign is making the most of the final 9 days, with public events scheduled throughout the remaining days.

Breitbart News reports that “on Sunday alone, Trump is scheduled to appear at a get out to vote rally in New Hampshire, before traveling to neighboring Maine. Following that, Trump is scheduled to return to the White House where he and the first family will host a Halloween event.”

Biden was scheduled to appear in Georgia on Tuesday. It is unclear if that event has been cancelled.

