Jewish Trump supporters in New York City holding a massive car parade as part of a day long show of support for President Trump’s reelection that included a stop at Trump Tower were attacked by anti-Trump protesters who screamed, “We don’t want you here!” as they ripped flags off and threw red paint on the cars and physically attacked the Trump supporters in Manhattan.

Screen image shows Trump supporter’s car splashed with red paint by protesters, screen image via NYC Scanner/Twitter.

Video clips:

More from brawl in Manhattan when anti-Trump protesters attack #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy pic.twitter.com/KUPratW4Mf — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

#JewsForTrump vehicle convoy passes Trump Tower in Manhattan pic.twitter.com/YkaaYRiiPw — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

Eggs were again thrown at the caravan:

Counter-protesters throw eggs at cars in the MAGA caravan driving through Midtown. pic.twitter.com/u4wRt9aSzY — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) October 25, 2020

The calm before the attack:

This is a phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/M9PoNc4LIU — Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) October 25, 2020

Reinforcements on the way:

The Rockland County MAGA rally is now heading to NYC. #JewsForTrump pic.twitter.com/iMbn0IqrRU — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) October 25, 2020

WATCH: #JewsForTrump vehicle in Monsey heading to NYC. There are hundreds of vehicle in the Monsey convoy. They will all be meeting at Marine Park, Brooklyn for a rally this afternoon. WOW! NY has so much red. pic.twitter.com/3mMJrmbi3p — TheHFWarrior 🇺🇸 (A.K.A. Manny/Mendel) (@TheHFWarrior) October 25, 2020

