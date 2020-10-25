https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/jewish-trump-supporters-attacked-new-york-city-video/
Jewish Trump supporters in New York City holding a massive car parade as part of a day long show of support for President Trump’s reelection that included a stop at Trump Tower were attacked by anti-Trump protesters who screamed, “We don’t want you here!” as they ripped flags off and threw red paint on the cars and physically attacked the Trump supporters in Manhattan.
Screen image shows Trump supporter’s car splashed with red paint by protesters, screen image via NYC Scanner/Twitter.
Video clips:
Advertisement – story continues below
More from brawl in Manhattan when anti-Trump protesters attack #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy pic.twitter.com/KUPratW4Mf
— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020
More from brawl in Manhattan when anti-Trump protesters attack #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy pic.twitter.com/KUPratW4Mf
— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020
TRENDING: BREAKING: China’s GTV Releases Videos of Hunter Biden Sex Tapes while Smoking Crack
#JewsForTrump vehicle convoy passes Trump Tower in Manhattan pic.twitter.com/YkaaYRiiPw
— NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020
This post will be updated.
Advertisement – story continues below
Eggs were again thrown at the caravan:
Counter-protesters throw eggs at cars in the MAGA caravan driving through Midtown. pic.twitter.com/u4wRt9aSzY
— NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) October 25, 2020
The calm before the attack:
This is a phenomenon. pic.twitter.com/M9PoNc4LIU
— Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) October 25, 2020
Reinforcements on the way:
Advertisement – story continues below
The Rockland County MAGA rally is now heading to NYC. #JewsForTrump pic.twitter.com/iMbn0IqrRU
— Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) October 25, 2020
WATCH: #JewsForTrump vehicle in Monsey heading to NYC. There are hundreds of vehicle in the Monsey convoy. They will all be meeting at Marine Park, Brooklyn for a rally this afternoon. WOW!
NY has so much red. pic.twitter.com/3mMJrmbi3p
— TheHFWarrior 🇺🇸 (A.K.A. Manny/Mendel) (@TheHFWarrior) October 25, 2020