Jewish Trump supporters in New York City holding a massive car parade as part of a day long show of support for President Trump’s reelection that included a stop at Trump Tower were attacked by anti-Trump protesters who screamed, “We don’t want you here!” as they ripped flags off and threw red paint on the cars and physically attacked the Trump supporters in Manhattan.

Screen image shows Trump supporter’s car splashed with red paint by protesters, screen image via NYC Scanner/Twitter.

Video clips:

This post will be updated.

Eggs were again thrown at the caravan:

The calm before the attack:

Reinforcements on the way:

