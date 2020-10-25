https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-campaign-releases-completely-dishonest-ad-targeting-black-women-misrepresents-every-single-trump-quote-will-twitter-flag/

The floundering Joe Biden campaign released a COMPLETELY DISHONEST ad on Sunday targeting black women.

In the ad the Biden campaign claims President Trump called black women as a group such names as “low I.Q.”, “unhinged” and “crazy.”

The ad continues… He compared us to a dog and told us to go back to where we came from.”

This is completely false.

President Trump has attacked individual black women just like he has attacked individual white women, white men and others.

This ad is completely dishonest.

It also shows the desperation of the Biden Campaign at this point.

What awful people.

So will Twitter block this ad like they do Trump’s?

This one is “Names” pic.twitter.com/Mla4c88dfT — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 25, 2020

