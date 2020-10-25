https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/joe-biden-confuses-president-trump-george-bush-4-years-george-uh-george-uh-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden on Sunday evening participated in a virtual event after calling a lid all day just 9 days until Election Day.

It didn’t go well.

Biden confused President Trump with former president George Bush.

“…What kind of country we’re gonna be. Four more years of George…uh George uh he uh is gonna find ourselves in a position where if Trump gets elected we’re gonna uh we’re gonna be in a different world,” said Biden.

TRENDING: BREAKING: China’s GTV Releases Videos of Hunter Biden Sex Tapes while Smoking Crack

Notice his handler wife Jill tried to help Biden a little as he was struggling to remember Trump’s name.

WATCH:

WATCH: Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George Bush. “4 more years of George, uh, George…” pic.twitter.com/Zzt2brIaYS — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

