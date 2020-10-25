https://saraacarter.com/joe-biden-my-son-has-not-made-money-in-terms-of-what-are-you-talking-about/

October 25, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden told NBC News’ Kristen Welker Friday that his son Hunter Biden “has not made money in terms of… what are you talking about?”

She asked the Democratic nominee about the growing scandal and release of emails from the recently discovered Hunter Biden laptop allegedly showing extraordinary deep seated corruption regarding his son’s business dealings with foreign government, mainly China, Ukraine and Kazakstan.

“In retrospect, were any of those relationships inappropriate or unethical?” asked NBC News’ Kristen Welker.

“Nothing was an unethical, here’s what the deal… My son has not made money in terms of this thing about… What are you talking about?” asked former VP Joe Biden to NBC about his son, Hunter Biden.

Biden denied everything, saying even during the debate that his son “did not make money” off of China. That, however, appears to be incorrect as a Senate report reveals that Hunter Biden’s business has made roughly over $5 million from a a Chinese Oil Company CEFC.

Moreover, he was receiving roughly $50,000 plus from Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings every month to sit on the company’s board. There are also substantial questions about other business dealings including an alleged $3.5 million transfer from a former Moscow mayor’s wife.

