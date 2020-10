http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/GKIzJhGDUTg/joe-biden-inadvertently-tells-the-truth.php

If you haven’t already seen it, this is worth a laugh. Joe Biden brags about having the biggest voter fraud operation ever. A Freudian slip, no doubt:

Better get Joe back into the basement until November 3. The press and Big Tech will try to hold the fort until then.

