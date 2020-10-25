http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dKwMkH4buC8/

Wisconsin Democrats are getting more help from elite Hollywood left-wingers, this time from the team behind the 2007 comedy Superbad. The cast and creative team will reunite virtually for a fundraiser intended to help flip the Badger State blue and defeat President Donald Trump in November.

Actors Jonah Hill and Michael Cera will headline the October 27 livestream event, which will include a watch party with live commentary. Other participants include director Greg Mottola, producer Judd Apatow, co-screenwriter Seth Rogen, and actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

“If Trump wins Wisconsin, his path to an electoral college win dramatically increases. Your donation will go toward stopping Trump from winning back the White House,” the official invitation says.

President Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016 after Hillary Clinton infamously chose not to campaign in the state.

It’s on – a Superbad Reunion & Watch Party to benefit @WisDems in the homestretch! RSVP and join us on Tuesday, Oct 27! #SuperbadWatchParty https://t.co/FbdpkYEGdi — Jonah Hill (@JonahHill) October 23, 2020

Seth Rogen called President Trump a “white supremacist” and accused Republican lawmakers of spreading “blatantly antisemitic propaganda” in an interview with Israel’s left-wing Haaretz in August.

This election season, Hollywood liberals have mobilized aggressively to raise money for Wisconsin’s Democratic party in the hopes of avoiding a repeat of four years ago.

The casts of Veep, The West Wing, and The Princess Bride have each held cast reunions to drum up financial support for the state party. A fundraiser featuring the cast of Happy Days is set to take place Sunday.

