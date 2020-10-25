https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/kamala-harris-awkwardly-cackles-60-minutes-host-questions-presents-socialist-progressive-perspective-video/

Why does Kamala Harris cackle every time she speaks?

Democrat vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with 60 Minutes host Norah O’Donnell.

Kamala Harris burst out laughing at Norah O’Donnell’s question if she presents a “Socialist or Progressive perspective.”

Kamala Harris is the most far left Senator in the US. She is to the left of Bernie Sanders.

Harris is a trojan horse for the Marxist wing of the Democrat party, but she laughed off the question.

“No! No, it is the perspective of a woman who grew up a black child in America who was also a prosecutor who also has a mother who arrived here at the age of 19 from India who also likes hip hop,” Kamala said cackling.

What does that even mean?

WATCH:

Sen. Kamala Harris busts out laughing at Norah O’Donnell’s question if she presents a ‘Socialist or Progressive perspective.’ pic.twitter.com/LtNnrAIXng — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) October 26, 2020

The Washington Post ran an opinion piece over the summer arguing Kamala Harris is the “most liberal compared to all senators.”

Harris was the “most liberal compared to all senators” in 2019 according to GovTrack, the nonpartisan government transparency watchdog — to the left of even her democratic-socialist colleague, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Harris wasn’t “pragmatic” either. GovTrack found she “joined bipartisan bills the least often compared to Senate Democrats.” According to Manhattan Institute budget expert Brian Riedl, Harris has proposed a mind-numbing $46 trillion in new spending over the next decade. She supports the economically ruinous Green New Deal, Medicare-for-all and free taxpayer funded health care for undocumented immigrants. She is also an abortion zealot who has suggested that a faithful Catholic who belongs to the Knights of Columbus is unfit to serve as a federal judge. She opposes deportation of those who illegally enter the United States and once compared Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to the Ku Klux Klan.

