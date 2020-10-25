https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/kamala-harris-channels-hillary-clinton-musters-fake-accent-detroit-speech-paltry-crowd-video/

Kamala Harris traveled to Detroit, Michigan on Sunday while Joe Biden hid in his basement with 9 days until Election Day.

Just look at this enthusiastic crowd gathering for Kamala Harris’s speech!

VIDEO:

A few more people trickled in as Lt. Governor of Michigan Garlin Gilchrist tried to fire up the ‘crowd.’

WATCH:

A reporter on the ground estimates about 200 people showed up to see Kamala Harris speak in Detroit.

Kamala Harris channeled Hillary Clinton and mustered a fake accent as she spoke to a paltry crowd.

WATCH:

Crowd of about 200 out here in Detroit to hear from Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris #KamalaHarris #BidenHarris2020 #Detroit pic.twitter.com/3237Z3BsLc — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 25, 2020

What is with that accent??

WATCH:

“You guys are gonna elect a new President of the United States!” Kamala Harris rallies supporters in Detroit, Michigan #KamalaHarris #BidenHarris2020 #Detroit pic.twitter.com/9ybBoWFNpx — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 25, 2020

