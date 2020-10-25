https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/kamala-harris-channels-hillary-clinton-musters-fake-accent-detroit-speech-paltry-crowd-video/
Kamala Harris traveled to Detroit, Michigan on Sunday while Joe Biden hid in his basement with 9 days until Election Day.
Just look at this enthusiastic crowd gathering for Kamala Harris’s speech!
VIDEO:
Crowd beginning to gather for today’s Kamala Harris speech in Detroit #KamalaHarris #BidenHarris2020 #Detroit pic.twitter.com/FkGr63wJr9
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 25, 2020
A few more people trickled in as Lt. Governor of Michigan Garlin Gilchrist tried to fire up the ‘crowd.’
WATCH:
Garlin Gilchrist firing up the crowd here in Detroit #Biden2020 #BidenHarris2020 #Detroit pic.twitter.com/NFv7Qxy3zf
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 25, 2020
A reporter on the ground estimates about 200 people showed up to see Kamala Harris speak in Detroit.
Kamala Harris channeled Hillary Clinton and mustered a fake accent as she spoke to a paltry crowd.
WATCH:
Crowd of about 200 out here in Detroit to hear from Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris #KamalaHarris #BidenHarris2020 #Detroit pic.twitter.com/3237Z3BsLc
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 25, 2020
What is with that accent??
WATCH:
“You guys are gonna elect a new President of the United States!” Kamala Harris rallies supporters in Detroit, Michigan #KamalaHarris #BidenHarris2020 #Detroit pic.twitter.com/9ybBoWFNpx
— Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 25, 2020