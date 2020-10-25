https://www.foxnews.com/media/aoc-wont-say-whether-shell-support-pelosi-for-speaker

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared to violate her truce with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday, sparking what could become renewed infighting between the progressive wing and moderate congressional Democrats if the party retains control of the House in 2020.

Ocasio-Cortez told CNN host Jake Tapper Sunday morning that she plans to support the “most progressive” candidate for House speaker, and that she would consider other Democratic candidates to replace Pelosi’s position if the California Democrat doesn’t measure up.

“If Speaker Pelosi runs again, as she just indicated she will, if the Democrats keep the House, will you support her?” Tapper asked.

“I want to make sure that we win the House,” the freshman congresswoman responded. “I do believe that we will, but it’s critically important that we are supporting Democrats in tight swing races, making sure that not only all of them come back but that we grow our majority.”

But, she added, “I believe that we have to see those races as they come, see what candidates are there. I am committed to making sure that we have the most progressive candidate there. But, if Speaker Pelosi is that most progressive candidate, then I will be supporting her.”

Pelosi, 79, who has served in the House for more than 30 years, clashed with Ocasio-Cortez and allied freshmen lawmakers last year over their policy differences — which span everything from their approach to immigration to their early calls for impeachment against President Trump.

The lawmakers claimed to have reached an understanding after meeting privately in July 2019, and have publicly reamined in each other’s good graces since.

