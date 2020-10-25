https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/522645-lewandowski-points-to-harris-team-when-asked-if-pence-should

Trump campaign adviser Corey LewandowskiCorey R. LewandowskiSunday shows preview: Trump, Biden gear up for final sprint to Election Day Senate needs to confirm Judge Barrett before Election Day The Memo: Biden landslide creeps into view MORE defended Vice President Pence for campaigning after his chief of staff tested positive for COVID-19, noting that Democrat Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTrump knocks idea of a ‘female socialist president’ Sanders hits back at Trump’s attack on ‘socialized medicine’ Watch live: Biden participates in HBCU homecoming MORE continued to campaign for her ticket after a staffer tested positive.

“I’m sure he’ll do what’s necessary and what’s appropriate,” Lewandowski said referring to Pence. “And look, we’ve also seen Kamala Harris’ team — members of her team come down with COVID and she took the necessary precautions.”

“So, let’s see where this goes, but I have not spoken to the team directly on that,” he said referring to Pence quarantining.

WATCH: @chucktodd asks @C_Lewandowski if Vice President Pence should campaign so soon after his chief of staff tested positive for Covid-19. #MTP Lewandowski: “We have also seen Kamala Harris’ team come down with Covid and she took the necessary precautions.” pic.twitter.com/VKyehgMA2p — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 25, 2020

Pence’s chief of staff Marc Short tested positive for COVID-19, making him the latest White House official to contract the virus and the second person close to Pence whose case became public on Saturday.



Short is one of three top aides to Pence who has tested positive in the last week or so. More broadly, the White House has been hit with a large number of positive COVID-19 cases. President Trump Donald John TrumpObama slams Trump in Miami: ‘Florida Man wouldn’t even do this stuff’ Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Pence’s chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19 MORE himself was hospitalized earlier this month.

Liz Allen, the communications director for Sen. Harris, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, tested positive earlier this month. Harris did cancel some planned travel up to Oct. 18, but the Biden campaign noted that Harris had not been in close contact with Allen or one other aide who tested positive.

Short, in contrast, as Pence’s chief of staff is a part of the vice president’s inner circle.

Pence has tested negative for COVID-19 but is not quarantining as the presidential race heads into its final week.

–Updated at 11:45 a.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

