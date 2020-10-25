https://www.dailywire.com/news/lindsey-graham-responds-to-lou-dobbs-urging-south-carolinians-to-vote-against-him

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) dismissed recent attacks on him from Fox Business host Lou Dobbs on Sunday, and affirmed his faith in the people of South Carolina to understand why he must be reelected.

“I don’t really worry much about Mr. Dobbs,” Graham told reporters regarding comments Dobbs made urging South Carolinians to vote against their senior senator, according to The Hill.

Maintaining that Dobbs “has a right to his own opinion,” Graham said that “people at home get the big picture,” adding, “I think people in South Carolina understand why it’s important for me to get reelected.”

Dobbs hit at Graham on Friday for allegedly not doing enough to investigate allegations of corruption in the Obama administration as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. “I’m sad to say I missed it,” Graham of Dobbs’ broadside. “I think Chuck Schumer is of the same opinion.”

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs blasted Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Friday as someone who has failed to address the most important issues facing the country, and urged South Carolinians to toss him out on Election Day. “Well, just to be clear, I don’t know why anyone in the great state of South Carolina would ever vote for Lindsey Graham,” Dobbs said. “It’s just outrageous. This is the guy who keeps saying, ‘Stay tuned.’ He said he was going to get to the bottom of Obamagate with the Judiciary Committee, which has been a year-and-a-half—actually longer—of absolute inert, inert response to these pressing issues of our day.” […] Dobbs went on to accuse Graham of betraying the president and the nation, saying, “Graham has betrayed President Trump at almost every turn. He has betrayed the American people and his oath of office. He’s done absolutely nothing to investigate Obamagate, except to tell everyone, ‘Stay tuned.’ Time and time again: ‘Stay tuned.’” “Senator Graham needs to be tuned out in South Carolina,” Dobbs added.

Graham has been facing a tight, contentious Senate race against his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison, who has out-raised the incumbent senator considerably. Out-of-state liberal groups have also attempted to influence the race by propping up a third-party candidate who dropped out.

Democrats are returning to an old, underhanded method in order to try and siphon votes away from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in South Carolina. Liberal groups from outside the state are spending money on mailers for a third-party candidate who already dropped out of the senate race, the Washington Free Beacon reported. “A political action committee founded by national Democratic operatives to help Harrison’s campaign—Lindsey Must Go PAC—recently spent more than $133,000 on mailers highlighting former Constitution Party candidate Bill Bledsoe, who has dropped out of the race and thrown his support behind Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. The mailers say Bledsoe is ‘the only true conservative on the ballot,’” the outlet reported. Bledsoe dropped out of the race weeks ago.

