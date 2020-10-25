https://www.theblaze.com/news/matthew-mcconaughey-cancel-culture-religion-defund-police

Matthew McConaughey gave an interview to Joe Rogan where they discussed a myriad of topics, including the actor slamming cancel culture, talking about being a Christian in Hollywood, and providing an eye-opening response to the defund the police movement.

McConaughey blasted the practice of cancel culture during his appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“We’re making people persona non grata because of something they do that is right now deemed wrong or it’s the hot point in a hot topic right now,” the Hollywood actor stated. “You can’t erase someone’s entire existence. Where the heck does some forgiveness go?”

Rogan asked the “Interstellar” actor if he has experienced any discrimination in Hollywood for being Christian, and he said he “hasn’t had any difficulties.”

However, McConaughey did point out the phoniness of some of his fellow actors.

“I have had moments where I was on stage receiving an award in front of my peers in Hollywood,” McConaughey explained. “And there were people in the crowd that I have prayed with before dinners…many times.”

“And when I thank God, I saw some of those people go to clap, but then notice that, ‘This could be a bad thing on my resume,’ and then sit back on their hands. I’ve seen people read the room and go, ‘That wouldn’t bode well for me in the future for getting a job or getting votes or what have you.’ I have seen that, I have witnessed that. I don’t judge them for it,” he said.

According to a 2014 Daily Caller report, God had only been thanked 14 times in over 750 Academy Awards acceptance speeches over the last 30 years.

One of the 14 times happened in 2014 when McConaughey thanked God while accepting his Best Actor award for “Dallas Buyers Club.”

“First off I want to thank God, because that’s who I look up to. He’s graced my life with opportunities that I know are not of my hand or any other human hand,” McConaughey said after receiving his award. “He has shown me that it’s a scientific fact that gratitude reciprocates. In the words of the late (British actor) Charlie Laughton, who said, ‘When you got God you got a friend and that friend is you.'”

McConaughey pointed out that some Hollywood liberals go so far left that they become “illiberal.”

“Some people in our industry, not all this, there’s some that go to the left so far that go to the illiberal left side so far, that is so condescending and patronizing to 50 percent of the world that need the empathy that the liberals have gives and should give to throw somebody, to illegitimize them because they say they are a believer,” McConaughey said. “It’s just so arrogant, and in some ways hypocritical to me.”

McConaughey was asked about the defund the police movement; the Texas native delivered a well-thought-out response in attempting to improve relations between police and communities.

“It’s almost like it should have been renamed because ‘defund’ does not sound anything like there’s been money reallocated to different areas of handling some police exercise,” McConaughey said. “It sounds like you got a million and, ‘We’re taking three hundred thousand. Good luck.’ And it’s not exactly what it is, to be fair.”

“The community and the police need to get back together, and the community needs to say, ‘Here’s what’s unfair. Here’s how I feel it’s unfair as a black man or a person of color or whatever the situation. Here’s my problem with my relationship with you as cops,'” the actor explained.

“Well, the police got to get clear to go, ‘OK. Our whole force isn’t screwed up, we have to have law and order. We all agree on that. Yes, we can all agree on that. We’ve got a few bad apples that either need to be trained better so we don’t have those kind of bad apples,'” he continued. “So few of these bad apples need to be removed. But they also we need to make sure we’re training them better.”

“Now, also, the cops need to go to the community and go, ‘Can you all remember and understand our point of view that we’re like the tow truck driver. We’re not called when there’s good news; we’re called when it’s bad news. So we’re coming in looking for trouble. So we’re already under stress when we get a call. Can y’all help us in the way we communicate? Can we get trust again?'” he said.

Last week, online provocateurs users attempted to cancel Chris Pratt because they labeled him as a Trump supporter despite him being largely apolitical. Pratt’s Hollywood co-stars, including Robert Downey Jr., Zoe Saldana, and Mark Ruffalo, came to his defense, calling him “as solid a man there is.”

You can watch the entire Matthew McConaughey interview below.

