https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/522675-meadows-were-not-going-to-control-the-pandemic

White House chief of staff Mark MeadowsMark Randall MeadowsSenate Health Committee chair asks Cuomo, Newsom to ‘stop second guessing’ FDA on vaccine efficacy Sunday shows preview: Trump, Biden gear up for final sprint to Election Day Trump hasn’t asked Barr to open investigation into Bidens, McEnany says MORE on Sunday said the U.S. is “not going to control” the coronavirus pandemic as he defended the Trump administration and campaign’s decision decision to hold rallies and other events despite surging COVID-19 cases.

“So here’s what we have to do. We’re not going to control the pandemic. We are gonna control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigations,” Meadows told CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperNY Times slammed for glowing Farrakhan op-ed: ‘You would think he was a gentleman’ Democrats condemn Trump’s rhetoric against Michigan governor as allies defend rally Illinois governor blames Trump’s allies for state’s wrong direction on coronavirus MORE during a contentious interview on “State of the Union.”

“Why aren’t we going to get control of the pandemic,” Tapper asked.

“Because it is a contagious virus just like the flu,” Meadows responded, adding the administration is “making efforts to contain it.”

Tapper repeatedly pressed Meadows on the lack of proper mask-wearing at the large rallies being held for President Trump Donald John TrumpObama slams Trump in Miami: ‘Florida Man wouldn’t even do this stuff’ Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Pence’s chief of staff tests positive for COVID-19 MORE’s re-election campaign, as well as the decision to keep Vice President Pence on the campaign trail after two close aides tested positive for coronavirus this weekend.

Meadows in response stressed developing coronavirus treatments and accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenObama slams Trump in Miami: ‘Florida Man wouldn’t even do this stuff’ Trump makes his case in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin Brad Pitt narrates Biden ad airing during World Series MORE of pushing for another lock down.

Biden has said he would follow the advice of scientists on managing the pandemic but was not a fan of the idea of shutting down the country again.

Mark Meadows: “We’re not going to control the pandemic, we are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics and other mitigations.” Jake Tapper: “Why aren’t we going to get control of the pandemic?” Meadows: “Because it is a contagious virus” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/1ahyatu6co — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) October 25, 2020

Democrats immediately jumped on Meadows’ remarks.

“The White House chief of staff just admitted out loud what has long been Trump’s strategy on the coronavirus: wave the white flag and surrender as Americans continue to suffer,” said Democratic National Committee spokesperson Eduardo Silva.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. Many other countries have been able to successfully combat the coronavirus because they listened to scientists and came up with a strategy. But Trump refuses to lead, and as a result, America has just hit another record-high number of new cases, over 220,000 Americans have lost their lives, and millions are struggling to make ends meet.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden echoed that sentiment, labeling Meadows’s comments as a “candid acknowledgement” of President Trump’s strategy “to wave the white flag.”

“White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows stunningly admitted this morning that the administration has given up on even trying to control this pandemic, that they’ve given up on their basic duty to protect the American people,” the former vice president said.

During a combative interview marked with several moments of crosstalk, Meadows also said Pence would be wearing a mask on the campaign trail. Pence was in close contact with his chief of staff Marc Short before Short’s coronavirus diagnosis. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends going into quarantine for two weeks after a possible exposure.

“Certainly, Americans should follow CDC guidelines,” said Meadows, but went on to say, “We don’t mandate masks [at rallies] because, here’s the the other thing – we offer them out – we live in a free society Jake.”

As Tapper continued to ask why CDC guidelines were not being followed on the campaign, Meadows shot back saying, “You’re not wearing one right now Jake.”

“There’s literally nobody in this room. There is literally not one person in this studio,” said Tapper. Meadows retorted that Tapper likely didn’t wear a mask everywhere he went. Tapper acknowledged he did not wear a mask in the studio, his office and at home but said, “I wear a mask when I walk in the hallway at CNN.

During the same interview, Meadows refused to specify how many people in Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceOvernight Health Care: Following debate, Biden hammers Trump on coronavirus | Study: Universal mask-wearing could save 130,000 lives | Finger-pointing picks up in COVID-19 relief fight Democrats play defense, GOP goes on attack after Biden oil comments McConnell tees up Barrett nomination, setting up rare weekend session MORE’s office have tested positive for the coronavirus saying, “We don’t give out that kind of information.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

