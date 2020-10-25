https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/meanwhile-in-michigan/



Supporters and opponents of President Trump held rallies in Allendale on Saturday.

The pro-Trump group, which staged an event called ‘Freedom March’, opposed Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s response to Covid. The counter-demonstration against Trump’s policies and Ryan Kelley, a local elected official and organiser with the American Patriot Council, was held by Justice for Black Lives.

No violent incidents were reported as the opposing groups crossed paths.

