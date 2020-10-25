https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/25/meet-the-genius-who-filmed-himself-throwing-eggs-at-the-jews-for-trump-caravan-in-nyc/

Meet Twitter user @AzadM_52 who filmed himself throwing eggs at the Jews For Trump caravan in NYC today:

NYPD, go get him:

It will be funny when he’s charged with a hate crime:

There were other attacks on the group as well:

BREAKING IN MANHATTAN. Anti-Trump protesters rip flags off vehicles part of the #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy. Throw red paint on vehicles, punch Trump supporters. @realDonaldTrump @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/qbCeMKWWl9 — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

More from brawl in Manhattan when anti-Trump protesters attack #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy pic.twitter.com/KUPratW4Mf — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

Woman arrested for spraying pepper spray at the #JewsForTrump vehicle convoy on 5 Avenue in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/kfrwaLTJgT — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) October 25, 2020

Enjoy prison, idiots.

***

