Meet Twitter user @AzadM_52 who filmed himself throwing eggs at the Jews For Trump caravan in NYC today:

NYPD, go get him:

It will be funny when he’s charged with a hate crime:

There were other attacks on the group as well:

Enjoy prison, idiots.

