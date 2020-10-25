https://www.dailywire.com/news/megan-kelly-rips-newsoms-thanksgiving-restrictions-insanity

On Sunday, Megyn Kelly slammed California Democrat governor Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Health’s restrictions on private gatherings that would affect Thanksgiving, tweeting, “CA Gov’s Thxgiving insanity: Must be held *OUTSIDE*; Guests may use bathrm inside if sanitized; Masks on while not eating; Singing ‘strongly discouraged;’ Max of two hours together; 6 feet *mandated* in all directions b/twn all at table & otherwise.”

On October 9, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued their latest guidelines on dealing with the coronavirus COVID-19. In their statement, CDPH wrote,

This guidance provides an updated plan for Californians to gather outside their household and replaces the prior gatherings guidance issued on September 12, 2020 and March 16, 2020. It applies to private gatherings, and all other gatherings not covered by existing sector guidance are prohibited. Gatherings are defined as social situations that bring together people from different households at the same time in a single space or place. When people from different households mix, this increases the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

The statement also said, “Gatherings that include more than 3 households are prohibited. This includes everyone present, including hosts and guests. … Participating in multiple gatherings with different households or groups is strongly discouraged. … All gatherings must be held outside. Attendees may go inside to use restrooms as long as the restrooms are frequently sanitized. … Gatherings may occur in outdoor spaces that are covered by umbrellas, canopies, awnings, roofs, and other shade structures provided that at least three sides of the space (or 75%) are open to the outdoors.”

More: “A gathering of no more than three households is permitted in a public park or other outdoor space, even if unrelated gatherings of other groups up to three households are also occurring in the same park or other outdoor space. If multiple such gatherings are occurring, mixing between group gatherings is not allowed. Additionally, multiple gatherings of three households cannot be jointly organized or coordinated to occur in the same public park or other outdoor space at the same time – this would constitute a gathering exceeding the permitted size. … People at gatherings may remove their face coverings briefly to eat or drink as long as they stay at least 6 feet away from everyone outside their own household, and put their face covering back on as soon as they are done with the activity. … Gatherings should be two hours or less.”

On singing: “singing, chanting, and shouting are strongly discouraged, but if they occur, the following rules and recommendations apply: All people who are singing or chanting should wear a face covering at all times while singing or chanting, including anyone who is leading a song or chant. Because these activities pose a very high risk of COVID-19 transmission, face coverings are essential to reduce the spread of respiratory droplets and fine aerosols; People who are singing, shouting, chanting, or exercising are strongly encouraged to maintain physical distancing beyond 6 feet to further reduce risk.”

