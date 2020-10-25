https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/mick-mulvaney-says-presidential-election-will-be-extraordinarily-close?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney during an interview on Monday’s episode of “The Water Cooler” said that the presidential election will be “extraordinarily close.”

Mulvaney, who also formerly served as the director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, serves as co-chair of Catholics for Trump.

“I was campaigning for Congress in 2016 so I was actually out in South Carolina so I got a feel for the Trump energy but it was nothing like this,” he said.

“We [said] the Rosary at two o’clock in the afternoon in South Philadelphia on a Tuesday and had sixty people. I don’t know if that’s ever happened in a presidential campaign before,” Mulvaney said.

He said that the media and Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign want to focus on the coronavirus pandemic, and use it to portray President Trump in a negative light.

“I think it’s fair to assume that the press and the Biden campaign together are trying to make it look a lot worse than it is in order to try and make the president look bad,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

