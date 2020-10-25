http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TflQgmdRzNI/

More than 1,000 people from New Jersey participated in a vehicle parade and rally supporting President Donald Trump on Saturday.

Inside the sea of vehicles, some waved American flags, thin-blue-line flags, and Make America Great Again flags, all supporting the president’s re-election, the Bridgewater Courier News reported.

The parade departed from the AMC movie theater parking lot in Mountainside. It made its way through several towns before arriving at the Clarence Dillon Public Library in Bedminster, about five minutes away from one of Trump’s golf courses, Trump National.

More than 1,000 people also lined up along Route 206 in Bedminster, with some carrying signs saying “Adorable Deplorables,” to rally in support of Trump and cheer when a pro-Trump vehicle honked their support.

The parade was one of two pro-Trump parades that took place in Union County on Saturday.

Both parades were organized by trumptruckparade.com, which had organized a similar event a few weeks ago in Hunterdon, Somerset, and Mercer counties.

Mike Hydro, of Readington, said the Trump parade was a barometer of what the people of New Jersey really believe.

“This is the people of New Jersey, and this is what they want,” he said, “All the things you read or see, it’s nonsense.”

One man from Westfield, who asked not to be named, said the parade’s energy contradicts what the polls predict for New Jersey’s election outcomes. The polls currently show Democrat nominee Joe Biden ahead of Trump by 15 to 20 points.

“If you didn’t hear polls, or you didn’t believe them, you’d think Trump was going to win by a landslide in New Jersey,” he added.

Joel Melitski, of Bedminster, said Trump puts America first, and he felt that was something that was long overdue.

“This country, after both world wars, has been given the task of resurrecting the world, helping everybody, doing for everybody,” Melitski said. “What’s wrong with America first? Donald Trump believes in this country.”

