The three sisters who captivated the Internet Saturday when they were seen seated directly behind President Trump at his rally in Circleville, Ohio were doxxed by a Trump hating former Republican who used a photo posted by this writer to track down the sisters online and post about what he found.

I posted the photo above to Twitter after the rally, captioned, “I met the nuns seated in the front row behind @POTUS @realDonaldTrump at the Circleville, Ohio rally. Their presence today much appreciated.”

I met the nuns seated in the front row behind @POTUS @realDonaldTrump at the Circleville, Ohio rally. Their presence today much appreciated. pic.twitter.com/iILF9qdbkn — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) October 24, 2020

Video clip of President Trump and the nuns:

After taking photos of them from the distant press riser during the rally it was a pleasant surprise to run into the nuns on the way out of the Circleville fairgrounds as they waited in a short line at the pizza stand. I spoke with the sisters for a few minutes and took some photos. They told me they are with the Children of Mary (two locations in Ohio) and handed me a devotional card.

I told them about a report that witches are planning to try to cast a spell on President Trump on Halloween. The nuns said they would pray for President Trump that day.

Later Saturday night a former Republican now never-Trump “resister”, Peter Vroom, used the photo I took to ID the nuns. With a nod and wink saying he would not name them, Vroom drew lines to match each nun in the photo I took with a photo from the Children of Mary website.

“The 3 nuns attending Trump’s rally in Ohio today are from the order of the Children of Mary in Cincinnati, OH. Here’s a comparison of their picture from the rally today without face masks and a picture from their website. I am not using their names.

https://childrenofmary.net/a-day-in-the-life/”

The 3 nuns attending Trump’s rally in Ohio today are from the order of the Children of Mary in Cincinnati, OH. Here’s a comparison of their picture from the rally today without face masks and a picture from their website. I am not using their names.https://t.co/MirzY3KzDc pic.twitter.com/HYMnlfiwHF — Peter Vroom 📫🌊 (@PeterVroom1) October 25, 2020

Peter Vroom’s Twitter bio reads, “Convergence CEO | Nat Trade Assoc CEO | Congressional Ch of Staff | NRCC Campaign School Director | Congressional Campaign Manager | Former Republican.#resister”

Responding to people outraged about his post, Vroom claimed he learned about the nuns from a Breitbart story that said the nuns are with the Children of Mary. But the Breitbart story didn’t name the sisters. Consumed with Trump hatred, Vroom sought to out the sisters by tracking them down online and drawing lines between photos to ID them for the Twitter mob.

“The Trumpists are riled up tonight after I confirmed a Breitbart story that identified the OH Trump rally nuns as real and not Halloween nuns, from the Children of Mary order. When I told them my source was Breitbart, a lot of wind went out of their sails.”

The Trumpists are riled up tonight after I confirmed a Breitbart story that identified the OH Trump rally nuns as real and not Halloween nuns, from the Children of Mary order. When I told them my source was Breitbart, a lot of wind went out of their sails.https://t.co/aPkVSnBiQI — Peter Vroom 📫🌊 (@PeterVroom1) October 25, 2020

Vroom was triggered by the presence of the nuns behind Trump at the rally, calling it “bizarre and disgusting”:

Examples of the response to Vroom:

Pretty cowardly to pretend you’re *just* confirming similar details to Breitbart. You’re out here to get the nuns in trouble and pretending otherwise just makes you look more ridiculous. — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 25, 2020

You’re a vomitous, disgusting coward. You are trash. — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) October 25, 2020

The left is now doxxing nuns. Let this sink in… https://t.co/oh7O7cYf06 — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) October 25, 2020

Peter wants to throw the nuns into Twitter’s lions’ den so that he and his ideological peers can watch them get thorn to shreds. This is not the Roman Colosseum, it is the Virtual Colosseum of 2020. https://t.co/YsZTXxzfBX pic.twitter.com/4LZflhpTef — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) October 25, 2020

May God bless and protect the sisters of the Children of Mary.

