https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/25/new-and-dangerous-litmus-test-jonathan-turleys-mini-thread-dismantling-nancy-pelosi-for-smearing-acb-over-the-aca-is-a-tko/
About The Author
Related Posts
MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace and other blue-checks get tricked by The Lincoln Project's dumb mokney ad
September 30, 2020
'Because they're LOSERS': The Lincoln Project just absolutely DECIMATED over their 'statement' on RBG's SCOTUS seat
September 20, 2020
CNN's Joe Johns facing off against a White House raccoon is the best thing to come out of CNN in a long, long time (maybe ever) [video]
October 7, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy