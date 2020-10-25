https://notthebee.com/article/dont-you-hate-it-when-that-happens-new-york-times-changes-ridiculous-paul-krugman-headline

Apparently, accusing someone of mass murder is something even the New York Times thinks might be going a tad too far.

So, out goes, “How Many Americans Will Ayn Rand Kill,” and in comes “When Libertarianism Goes Bad.”

That’s quite a walk back and begs the question: Can you be brought before the Hague War Crimes Tribunal for “going bad against humanity?”

It’s probably useful to point out here that Paul Krugman is pretty much wrong about everything.

No, really, pretty much everything.

Let’s put it this way, if Paul Krugman was a weatherman, he’d be fired.

The article itself is replete with his typical hysterics, a combination of straw men and bed wetting, but aside from the headline, he mentions Ayn Rand once, and never quotes anything she said directly.

“Donald Trump’s disastrous leadership is, of course, an important factor. But I also blame Ayn Rand — or, more generally, libertarianism gone bad, a misunderstanding of what freedom is all about.”

Instead of quoting Ayn Rand, Krugman places the fundamental underlying tenets of what makes the United States special in scare quotes, suggesting that unlike himself, you misunderstand all this.

“But you also see a lot of libertarian rhetoric — a lot of talk about “freedom” and “personal responsibility.”

You see, Paul Krugman isn’t all that crazy about your having a “choice.” Oh, he magnanimously grants that you should be able to attend “the church of your choice,” which is an interesting example given that for a long time Americans were denied that right and even now, in his own city, the police are cracking down on religious gatherings while permitting more essential things like protests against injustice and formerly funny sketch comedy shows to continue.

No, what Paul Krugman loves is the fact that people like him have a choice, and he loves it even more when people like him get to impose those choices on people like you.

