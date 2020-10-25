https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/nypd-suspends-officer-saying-trump-2020-loud-speaker-taunted-antifa-video/

The New York City Police Department has suspended an officer without pay after he was filmed saying “Trump 2020” over a loud speaker while a member of Antifa taunted him.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said that the incident was “one hundred percent unacceptable.”

Antifa lunatic loses his mind after NYPD officer says “Trump 2020” pic.twitter.com/0089SyIZRq — Cassandra Scarebanks🎃 (@CassandraRules) October 25, 2020

TRENDING: BREAKING: China’s GTV Releases Videos of Hunter Biden Sex Tapes while Smoking Crack

In the video, a member of Antifa is heard repeatedly screeching at the officer, calling him a fascist and demanding that he say he supports Trump.

After the video began to go viral, the NYPD News account tweeted that the Brooklyn South Investigation Unit was investigating the matter.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted that “Law Enforcement must remain apolitical, it is essential in our role to serve ALL New Yorkers regardless of any political beliefs.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also commented on the footage on Twitter, saying “Let me be clear: ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences. We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated.”

Let me be clear: ANY NYPD Officer pushing ANY political agenda while on duty will face consequences. We will act fast here, and this will not be tolerated. https://t.co/c2cXwL2wUx — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 25, 2020

On Sunday afternoon, the NYPD announced that the officer is suspended without pay effective immediately while he was under investigation.

The Police Benevolent Association, one of the largest police unions representing New York City officers, has enthusiastically endorsed President Donald Trump’s reelection.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

