(BREITBART) Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that former Vice President Joe Biden’s position on fracking did not bother her because she said it would be “a privilege to lobby him.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Let’s turn to climate change, which is an issue of tremendous importance, especially to you. You introduced a bill earlier this year that would ban all fracking nationwide the next five years. To be completely candid, Vice President Biden’s position on the issue of fracking has been confusing. During the primary, he sounded supportive of a ban. On Saturday, he told supporters in Pennsylvania I’m not banning fracking altogether. It sounds like now he is on the other side of the issue from you. Does it bother you?”

