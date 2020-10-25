https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/522646-pelosi-dismisses-talk-of-white-house-compromise-on-stimulus-they

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiTrump expressed doubt to donors GOP can hold Senate: report Senators battle over Supreme Court nominee in rare Saturday session Sunday shows preview: Trump, Biden gear up for final sprint to Election Day MORE (D-Calif.) is dismissing talk that the White House has compromised during COVID-19 stimulus talks, saying administration officials “keep moving the goal post.”

Pelosi told CNN’s “State of the Union” that the administration has not moved closer to Democrats’ goals in the stimulus agreements.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They haven’t yet,” the Speaker told CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperNY Times slammed for glowing Farrakhan op-ed: ‘You would think he was a gentleman’ Democrats condemn Trump’s rhetoric against Michigan governor as allies defend rally Illinois governor blames Trump’s allies for state’s wrong direction on coronavirus MORE. “They keep moving the goal post.”

She said she is “hoping” to get a reply from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Steven Terner MnuchinSunday shows preview: Trump, Biden gear up for final sprint to Election Day Hillicon Valley: Treasury sanctions Russian group accused of targeting critical facilities | Appeals court rules Uber, Lyft must comply with labor laws | Biden: Countries that target US elections will ‘pay a price’ Finger-pointing picks up in COVID-19 relief fight MORE on Monday about a list of concerns that she sent on Friday.

Tapper asked Pelosi whether a stimulus deal would be possible before the 2020 election. She previously said legislation for a package would have had to be completed by the end of last week to get it done in time.

“I’ll never give up hope,” she said on Sunday. “I’m optimistic. We put pen to paper and have been writing the bill based on what we hope will be the outcome, what they said they would get back to us on.”

“We have to act,” she said. “To do anything though that does not crush the virus is really official malfeasance. And to crush the virus we just have to follow the science: Testing, tracing, treatment, mask wearing, ventilation, separation, and the rest.”

House Speaker Pelosi on a new stimulus bill: “To do anything, though, that does not crush the virus is really official malfeasance and to crush the virus we just have to follow the science: Testing, tracing, treatment, mask wearing, ventilation, separation, and the rest” #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/3CiZj25dPN — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 25, 2020

Cases in the U.S. are spiking slightly just more than a week before Election Day, with a record for 85,085 new cases identified in a single day on Friday, according to The New York Times.

The U.S. has confirmed more than 8.5 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic and 224,906 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

