https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/pelosi-flustered-by-jake-tapper-question/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
CNN’s @JakeTapper calls out @SpeakerPelosi for refusing to pass a Covid relief bill despite the GOP caving: “It seems like you could take yes for an answer” pic.twitter.com/QUs2aAEiU9
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 25, 2020
Short highlight from this morning.
‘You could take yes for an answer’
“Twenty-three million Americans are on unemployment benefits right now, as you know. One study shows the poverty rate is higher now than it’s been in the whole pandemic. Three Democratic governors in the midwest – Whitmer of Michigan, Evers of Wisconsin and Walz in Minnesota – three Democratic governors wrote to you, President Trump and other congressional leaders saying, among other things, ‘We implore you to put differences aside and agree to another, much-needed COVID-19 relief bill.’ … You’re getting a lot of messages from Democrats saying, ‘This is good enough, we need to say yes.’”