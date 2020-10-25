https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/25/piers-morgan-drops-brian-stelter-after-cnn-cancels-his-interview-coincidentally-after-he-slammed-media-for-ignoring-hunter-biden/

Piers Morgan called US journalists ‘hyper-partisan’ for basically ignoring the Hunter Biden ‘laptop from Hell’ story that is unfolding right in front of our very eyes. Oh, they’ve acknowledged that it exists but spend most of their time pretending it’s Russian disinformation or a total nothing-burger not worth covering.

Which tells you the story is likely even worse for Sleepy Joe than we first thought.

Piers Morgan slams US journalists as being ‘hyper-partisan’ for failing to cover story about Hunter Biden’s laptop and emails https://t.co/GFKKqpXyGS — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 23, 2020

Interestingly enough, Piers was supposed to appear on CNN’s Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter but after this interview where he called the media out aired, he was ‘abruptly canceled.’ Piers called the show out:

UPDATE: After this interview aired, my book-promoting appearance on CNN’s @ReliableSources this Sunday – which they had pursued me for weeks to do – was abruptly cancelled.

👇 https://t.co/PP2wrJVitL — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 23, 2020

Because the timing of the cancellation isn’t fishy or anything.

Tater responded.

We had to make multiple changes today to fit in a newsmaker: The exec editor of The AP. Yes, I wanted to book you a month ago, and hope we can still have that conversation. As you know, TV booking is complicated and ever-changing! But there’s no conspiracy afoot. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 23, 2020

Riiiiiiiight.

Tell us another one, Brian.

Sounds like Piers didn’t buy it either.

As Joe would say: ‘Come on Man!’ — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 23, 2020

What a bunch of MALARKEY!

Don’t believe CNN, Piers, much less potato head. I know you know why they canceled, it’s not a “big conspiracy”, it’s something this disinformation agents do very often. — Centered Mind (@mind_centered) October 24, 2020

He’s lying. But you knew that. — livingthedream (@justamominfl) October 23, 2020

We all knew that.

***

