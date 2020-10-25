https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/25/piers-morgan-drops-brian-stelter-after-cnn-cancels-his-interview-coincidentally-after-he-slammed-media-for-ignoring-hunter-biden/

Piers Morgan called US journalists ‘hyper-partisan’ for basically ignoring the Hunter Biden ‘laptop from Hell’ story that is unfolding right in front of our very eyes. Oh, they’ve acknowledged that it exists but spend most of their time pretending it’s Russian disinformation or a total nothing-burger not worth covering.

Which tells you the story is likely even worse for Sleepy Joe than we first thought.

Interestingly enough, Piers was supposed to appear on CNN’s Reliable Sources with Brian Stelter but after this interview where he called the media out aired, he was ‘abruptly canceled.’ Piers called the show out:

Because the timing of the cancellation isn’t fishy or anything.

Tater responded.

Riiiiiiiight.

Tell us another one, Brian.

Sounds like Piers didn’t buy it either.

What a bunch of MALARKEY!

We all knew that.

***

Related:

That’ll show those Trump-supporting nuns! Resist loser REKT for bullying and doxxing nuns who attended Trump rally

‘CNN spread actual Russian disinformation’: Liz Harrington leaves Christiane Amanpour SPEECHLESS during interview about Hunter Biden’s laptop (watch)

Holy WOW! National Daily Black Likely Voter Job Approval numbers for Trump over the past 5 days OFF THE CHARTS (ruh-roh Dems!)

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...