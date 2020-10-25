https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/pope-francis-names-1st-african-american-cardinal/

(BBC NEWS) Pope Francis has said he will appoint 13 new Roman Catholic cardinals, among them the first African-American clergyman.

The Pope announced the 13 cardinals from eight nations in a surprise address from his window overlooking St Peter’s Square in Rome on Sunday.

Wilton Daniel Gregory, the progressive 72-year-old Archbishop of Washington DC, will be one of them.

The cardinals will be installed in a ceremony at the Vatican on 28 November.

