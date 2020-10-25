https://endtimeheadlines.org/2020/10/tens-of-thousands-gather-on-national-mall-to-worship-jesus/

(ETH) – Tens of thousands of believers have reportedly gathered in Washington at the National Mall to worship Jesus where hundreds were seen running to the altar giving their hearts to Jesus. Of course, none of this was covered by any of the Main Stream Media but those that were present called it amazing, powerful, and moving as thousands worshipped and praised God unabandoned.

Ricky Scaparo is the pastor and founder of the international ministry End Time Headlines. A ministry that provides resources to equip believers and to inform the discerning of the signs and seasons in which we live. His mission is to inform his readers and viewers of prophetic events and how they are unfolding before our very eyes through news and headlines presented from a prophetic perspective in light of the Holy Bible.

