https://endtimeheadlines.org/2020/10/tens-of-thousands-gather-on-national-mall-to-worship-jesus/

(ETH) – Tens of thousands of believers have reportedly gathered in Washington at the National Mall to worship Jesus where hundreds were seen running to the altar giving their hearts to Jesus. Of course, none of this was covered by any of the Main Stream Media but those that were present called it amazing, powerful, and moving as thousands worshipped and praised God unabandoned.

This is what happens when you close our churches. pic.twitter.com/tjJ49N8goo

If you watch the Main Stream media, you probably have no idea this is happening right now:

Tens of Thousands of people lifting the name of Jesus in unity on the National Mall in Washington DC, crying out: LET US WORSHIP#LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/CCqiyYvqfw

— Major Patriot (@MajorPatriot) October 25, 2020